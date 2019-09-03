PARETO Rewards Price Up 0.7% This Week (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $111.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.04494763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Profile

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

