Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Set at $30.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been given a $30.00 price target by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.