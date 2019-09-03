ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $304.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,554,831 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

