PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $494,410.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.88 or 0.04539916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,468,849 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

