Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $101,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $500,140.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,825. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

