Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $126,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.74. 496,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

