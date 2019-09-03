Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. BB&T comprises 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in BB&T by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of BB&T stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 232,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

