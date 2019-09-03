Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

SLG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,779. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

