Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 531,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,579,530. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

