Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 498,191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 135.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 797,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 459,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,111,000 after purchasing an additional 438,390 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 404.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 425,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,237,000 after purchasing an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,176. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.