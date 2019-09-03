Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $3,005,135.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,507.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $1,818,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,202.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,610 shares of company stock worth $7,770,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.98. 6,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $189.35 and a 12 month high of $313.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

