Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

MU stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,621,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

