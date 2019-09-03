Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $358,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.06. 213,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average is $368.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

