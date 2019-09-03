Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $827,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

HD stock traded down $4.20 on Tuesday, hitting $223.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.46. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $229.27. The stock has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.