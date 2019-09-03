Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,833 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

