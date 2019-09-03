Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $290.04. 46,201,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,392,828. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.07.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

