Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 337,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

