Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 146,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 73,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average is $264.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

