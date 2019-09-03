Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,794 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,445,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16,947.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,678,000 after acquiring an additional 497,067 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,952,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

