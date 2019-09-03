PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:PQLC)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2428 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PQLC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $53.81.

