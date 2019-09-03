PHI Token (PHI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,683.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One PHI Token token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $602,261.00 and approximately $21,683.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

