Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $79,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 2,353,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

