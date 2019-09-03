Pimco Total Return ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $109.35. 316,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71.

