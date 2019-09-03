Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2019

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $579,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

