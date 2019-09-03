Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to “Neutral”

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPB. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. 3,047,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after purchasing an additional 893,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $31,379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $17,578,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

