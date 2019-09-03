Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Reaches $556,005.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. Playkey has a total market cap of $556,005.00 and $25,638.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00211974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.01267307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017370 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.