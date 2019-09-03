Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.19, 11,281 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 61,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc manufactures cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

