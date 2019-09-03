Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Power Integrations stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,426.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

