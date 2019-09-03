Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Premier also posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $377,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,050 shares of company stock worth $300,343 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

