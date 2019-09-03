Presearch (PRE) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $64,988.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00647790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

