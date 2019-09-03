President Energy (LON:PPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.50

Shares of President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 665054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get President Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86.

President Energy Company Profile (LON:PPC)

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.