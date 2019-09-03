Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,439. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.