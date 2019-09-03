Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Declares $0.08 — Dividend

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:IG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,415. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

