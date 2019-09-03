ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.05, 14,408,387 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 10,586,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,461,000. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 581.8% in the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 145,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 122,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

