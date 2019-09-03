Pura Trading 37.3% Lower Over Last Week (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Pura has a total market cap of $224,751.00 and $2.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pura has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pura alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006366 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

Pura is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,879,884 coins and its circulating supply is 176,097,390 coins. Pura’s official website is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.