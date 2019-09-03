PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading 1.5% Higher

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.13, 1,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

