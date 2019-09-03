PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Set at $117.00 by UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a $117.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PVH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,257. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $157.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,740,000 after purchasing an additional 187,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of PVH by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.