Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Qualys worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $215,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $232,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,037. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,810,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,102,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.