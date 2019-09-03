Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 23,379 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,524,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,719 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Zayo Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,021,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,439,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zayo Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,371,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAYO shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $21,476,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $112,204.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,887. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 213,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

