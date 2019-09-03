Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 9,951 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 250.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,841 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

LUV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,050. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

