Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 203,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

WU traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 291,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,812. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

