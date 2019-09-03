Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 32,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,161. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

