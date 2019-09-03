Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $892,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32,680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

NYSE COF traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. 1,460,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,265. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,363 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.