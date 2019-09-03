Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of General Mills by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 212,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,033. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.98.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.