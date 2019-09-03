Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 3,371 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,844,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,189,000 after acquiring an additional 141,964 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 379,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,226. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $11,342,038 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.