Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 8,693 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 51,135.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Lear comprises about 0.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lear by 19.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3,467.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Lear by 25.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $40,885,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. 14,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,610. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

