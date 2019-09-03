Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Union Pacific by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,973,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,205,000 after purchasing an additional 524,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.97. 105,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,195. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.