Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $10,590.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,316,067 coins and its circulating supply is 168,316,067 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

