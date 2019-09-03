Qube (ASX:QUB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $3.19. Qube shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,379,466 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.91.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Qube’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Qube (ASX:QUB)

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

