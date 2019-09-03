Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 81,550 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 37.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James V. Continenza acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 163,250 shares of company stock valued at $337,188. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

NYSE KODK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,182. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

